'Naked & Desperate For Power': Prakash Raj REACTS To PM Modi's 'Wealth To Muslims, Infiltrators' Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been facing the ire of a section of the internet of late over his election rally speech, wherein he stated that the Congress' manifesto has been to distribute all the wealth among Mulsims and infiltrators. Along with the scores of people who reacted to it, actor Prakash Raj too criticised him and called his speech "cheapest oratory".

A video clip of PM Modi's speech has now gone viral, and sharing the same, Prakash, who is known to be a staunch critic of the ruling BJP government, called the prime minister "naked and desperate for power".

"SHAME … History will document this Cheapest Oratory ..No point in putting any sense into an Emperor …who he is Naked and Desperate for Power. First phase of voting has rattled him… just wait. People will teach him," he wrote on his official X handle.

Not just him, but Scam 1992 actress Shreya Dhanwanthary also took a dig at the speech. Without taking names, she wrote, "I think we can stop pretending now. The propaganda of hate is loud enough."

Swara Bhasker added, "I don't know about Mangalsutra but their economic policies, inflation and corruption will definitely make you sell your jewellery."

Rang De Basanti fame Siddharth compared PM Modi's speech with Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha. "Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha for allegedly insulting the Modi community. Here, Modi openly and very explicitly spews venom against the Muslim community but he will invariably get away with it in new India," he wrote.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha for allegedly insulting the Modi community.



It all began after during an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara region, PM Modi stated, "When Congress was in power, they said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. Jinke zyada bacche hain, unko baatenge, ghuspaithiyon ko baatenge. Should you hard-earned money be distributed amongst infiltrators?"

"Bhaiyon aur behno, yeh Urban Naxal ki soch, meri mataon, behno, aapka mangal sutra bhi bachne nahi denge," he had stated.