'Politics Has Stooped Down To Such A Level...': Kapil Sibal Reacts To PM Modi's 'Congress Wants To Snatch Women's Mangalsutra' Remark; Demands Action By EC

Watch Videos: 'Congress has no president, so we don't know who is taking decisions,' says Kapil Sibal amid Punjab crisis | ANI Photo

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his election rally speech, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday questioned whether 20 crore people in the country matter to him or not adding that Election Commission of India must issue notice to Prime Minister over his comments.

Addressing a press conference, Kapil Sibal said, "You (PM Modi) are giving a speech that the Congress will give the properties of the women to infiltrators and terrorists. Do 20 crore people do not matter to him? Do they not have any aspirations? Politics has stooped down to such a level and it has not happened in history and I do not want it to happen. I want to ask a question to the Election Commission why action was not taken immediately. You (EC) should condemn it and a notice should be given to PM Modi."

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal says, "You (PM Modi) are giving a speech that the Congress will give the properties of the women to infiltrators and terrorists...Politics has stooped down to such a level and it has not happened in history and I do not want it to happen. I… pic.twitter.com/QkJ3SoPQCB — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Sibal claimed that the Prime Minister made these remarks as he might have sensed that voting in phase 1 of the Lok Sabha elections has not gone BJP's way.

"Recently, PM Modi gave a speech, it seems that the first phase of elections has not been in their favour. After that speech, I feel that a lot of people would be disappointed. I don't think any Prime Minister have made such remarks since independence which indicates that minorities living here are intruders. What kind of politics and culture is this?" he said.

He also questioned the silence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on the matter.

"We respect the post of Prime Minister and the person holding that post but when the PM is not worthy of respect, the intellectuals in the country should raise their voice. Mohan Bhagwat is silent. Why is he silent? We are against RSS but I feel RSS have not taught these things to Modiji," he said.

'Congress Plans To Redistribute Gold & Money To Illegal Immigrants': PM Modi

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress party has plans to redistribute gold and hard-earned money to "illegal immigrants" and asked people whether this is acceptable to them or not.

"Congress manifesto says that it will calculate the gold owned by our mothers and sisters, collect information and then distribute to those whom former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had said that Muslims have the first right to country's wealth. They will check how much gold our sisters own, how much silver tribal families have, and how much money government employees have there," the PM said in an election rally on Sunday.

#WATCH | PM Modi in Rajasthan's Banswara, says, "Congress is trapped in the clutches of the Leftists and urban naxals. What Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every… pic.twitter.com/jqRys2y7QU — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

"They (Congress) have said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the government have the right to take your hard-earned property?" PM Modi added.

PM Modi's Mangalsutra Remark Against Congress

Attacking the Congress party further, the Prime Minister claimed that the "Urban Naxal" thinking won't even spare the 'Mangalsutra'.

"When they (Congress) were in government, they said that Muslims have the first right over India's resources. So, they will distribute this wealth (property and gold) among those having more children, among illegal immigrants...this Urban Naxal thinking won't even spare your Mangalsutra," he said.