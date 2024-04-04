Prakash Raj REACTS To X User Claiming He Will Join BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls: 'Not Rich Enough...'

Prakash Raj | File photo

Actor Prakash Raj has reacted to a social media user claiming he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. For the unawares, the Singham actor created quite a buzz on social media on Thursday after a post went viral on X, stating that the actor is likely to join the party.

Taking to his official X account earlier today, Prakash Raj dismissed the claims and wrote, "I guess they tried 😂😂😂 must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me.. 😝😝😝.. what do you think friends #justasking."

Take a look at his post here:

I guess they tried 😂😂😂 must have realised they were not rich enough (ideologically) to buy me.. 😝😝😝.. what do you think friends #justasking pic.twitter.com/CCwz5J6pOU — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 4, 2024

Prakash Raj is a vocal critic of PM Modi and his government. He often shares his views and opinions on various social and political issues. Also, he is no stranger to controversies, given his outspoken nature when it comes to sharing his political views. The renowned actor frequently finds himself entangled in such situations.

In September 2023, Prakash Raj stirred up a controversy by sharing an image of PM Modi carrying a file to the Parliament. The photo went viral on social media, with netizens highlighting that the PM seemed to be carrying an empty file, devoid of any visible documents.

Taking things a step further, Prakash Raj wrote along with the photo, "Daily Quiz since 2014:- Tell me whats EMPTY.. the folder he is carrying.. the pocket he fingering.. or the Brain .. #justasking"

Raj's tweet elicited a barrage of hostile responses, with many individuals condemning the actor for resorting to harsh and derogatory criticism of the PM.

Previously, the actor had found himself embroiled in controversy due to a social media post where he was accused of mocking India's ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. Sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea, Prakash Raj wrote, "First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking". After backlash, he clarified that his comments were intended as a joke.