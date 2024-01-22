Prakash Raj Shares Video Of Saffron Flag Hoisted Atop Church Amid Ram Mandir Inauguration, Asks 'Will This Be The New Normal?'

Amid the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta event in Ayodhya, actor Prakash Raj took to his official social media account to share a video of a saffron flag being hoisted atop a church with Jai Shri Ram chants.

On Monday, the Singham actor posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which a man is seen raising a saffron flag atop a church. Alongside the video, the actor voiced his apprehensions, raising questions about the possibility of such incidents becoming common in the country.

"Hey Ram... will this be the new normal of our country #justasking," he wrote along with the video.

Soon after he shared the video, several users stated that such scenarios will indeed be 'normal' in India. However, others slammed the actor for his post and also called him 'attention seeker'.

Hey Ram .. will this be the new normal of our country #justasking pic.twitter.com/Hd2i8YxcAb — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 22, 2024

"By posting this you r creating immorals and spreading negativity," a user commented.

"When we(hindus) light and decorate a Christmas tree in our houses, what’s the issue with hoisting a flag on a church?" asked another user.

Here's how other users reacted:

This hypocrite won’t ask anything on the full fledged rîoting but directly target Shri Ram for the flagshttps://t.co/WkJ1iw0pvs — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) January 22, 2024

Prakash Raj is no stranger to controversies, given his outspoken nature when it comes to sharing his political views. The renowned actor frequently finds himself entangled in such situations.

In September 2023, Prakash Raj stirred up a fresh controversy by sharing an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying a file to the Parliament. This image went viral on social media on Tuesday, with numerous individuals highlighting that the PM seemed to be carrying an empty file, devoid of any visible documents.

Prakash Raj, taking things a step further, shared the image added the caption, "Daily Quiz since 2014:- Tell me whats EMPTY.. the folder he is carrying.. the pocket he fingering.. or the Brain .. #justasking"

Raj's tweet elicited a barrage of hostile responses, with many individuals condemning the actor for resorting to harsh and derogatory criticism of the PM.

Daily Quiz since 2014:-



Tell me whats EMPTY.. the folder he is carrying.. the pocket he fingering.. or the Brain .. #justasking pic.twitter.com/nQ2mzur0I2 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) September 19, 2023

Previously, the actor had found himself embroiled in controversy due to a social media post where he was accused of mocking India's ambitious third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. Sharing a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea, Prakash Raj wrote, "First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking"

Prakash Raj faced significant backlash following his post, with many individuals asserting that the Chandrayaan-3 mission was deeply intertwined with the pride of the nation. However, he later clarified that his comments were intended as a joke.