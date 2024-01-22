Video Of Hema Malini's Celebratory Dance After 'Historic' Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Goes Viral

Veteran Bollywood actress-turned-politician Hema Malini was seen celebrating the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by dancing her heart out. A video went viral after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in which the actress is seen grooving inside the temple premises with other guests.

Hema Malini looked beautiful in a yellow silk saree and pink blouse. She couldn't contain her excitement and in a now-viral video, she is seen dancing to express her joy. In another clip, she is seen dancing with Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at the temple premises.

The videos have been shared by several users on social media platforms and they went viral within no time.

Take a look at the clips here:

#WATCH | BJP MP and actor Hema Malini seen dancing with Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at the Ram Temple premises in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/RPy8lf0DNx — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Taking to her official X account on Monday, Hema Malini said she feels 'blessed' to attend the historic event. Sharing a couple of pictures of herself from the ceremony, the actress wrote, "I feel blessed to have attended the historical and spiritually enriching Pran Prathishta of Ram Lalla - an event awaited by our nation for 500 yrs."

I feel blessed to have attended the historical and spiritually enriching Pran Prathishta of Ram Lalla - an event awaited by our nation for 500 yrs🙏 pic.twitter.com/w1sH29YnEb — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 22, 2024

On January 17, Hema Malini performed a dance drama based on the Hindu epic 'Ramayana' in Ayodhya. She essayed the role of Mata Sita.

Sharing the pictures of the event on her official X account, she wrote, "Tulsi Peetadishwar (Chitrakoot jagat guru) Shri Rambhadracharya ji celebrated his 75th birthday in Ayodhya as Amrit Mahotsav on Jan 17. I had the good fortune to perform Ramayan, in which I essayed the role of Ram’s Sita."

Tulsi Peetadishwar ( Chitrakoot jagat guru) Shri Rambhadracharya ji celebrated his 75th birthday in Ayodhya as Amrit Mahotsav on Jan 17 . I had the good fortune to perform Ramayan, in which I essayed the role of Ram’s Sita.🙏 pic.twitter.com/ozPR7y1Kux — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 19, 2024

More photos from the ballet pic.twitter.com/h3j3bYOa3J — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 19, 2024

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Hirani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others, also attended the grand ceremony.

PM Modi, earlier today, performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals, the ceremony permeating energy into the idol of Ram Lalla, transforming it from a mere form into a deity.