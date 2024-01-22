VIDEO: Jubilant Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya | Photo Via Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony. For the occasion, the Queen actress looked stunning as she wore a traditional saree from Pankaj S Heritage in red, orange, and gold shades that was created using revived indigenous embroidery of ancient India.

Just a while back on January 22, Kangana shared a video from the ceremony in which she can be seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ayodhya. "Ram aa gaye," she captioned the video.

Check out the video:

The actress also shared photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram."

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene among others arrived in Ayodhya at Ram Mandir inauguration.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Rajkumar Hirani, Anuradha Paudwal, Madhur Bhandarkar among others are also present at the event.

Meanwhile, after the pran pratishtha ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered 'dandavat pranam' and bowed to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.