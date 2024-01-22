 VIDEO: Jubilant Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVIDEO: Jubilant Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya

VIDEO: Jubilant Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya

The historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony unfolds today in Ayodhya.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Jubilant Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Jai Shri Ram' During 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony In Ayodhya | Photo Via Instagram

Kangana Ranaut is currently in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony. For the occasion, the Queen actress looked stunning as she wore a traditional saree from Pankaj S Heritage in red, orange, and gold shades that was created using revived indigenous embroidery of ancient India.

Just a while back on January 22, Kangana shared a video from the ceremony in which she can be seen chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in Ayodhya. "Ram aa gaye," she captioned the video.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Sweeps Ayodhya's Hanuman Temple Floor In Saree & Sunglasses; Netizens REACT To Viral...
article-image
Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Says Ayodhya Ram Temple Will Be Even Bigger Than Vatican City: 'Ram Lalla Will Guide...
article-image

The actress also shared photos on her Instagram and wrote, "Yehi janmbhumi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram."

Read Also
PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, & Other Celebs Leave For Ayodhya To Attend Ram Mandir Pran...
article-image

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene among others arrived in Ayodhya at Ram Mandir inauguration.

Read Also
Sonu Nigam Gets Teary-Eyed After Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony: 'Kuch Bolne Ko Hai Nahi'...
article-image

Vivek Oberoi, Sonu Nigam, Rajkumar Hirani, Anuradha Paudwal, Madhur Bhandarkar among others are also present at the event.

Meanwhile, after the pran pratishtha ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered 'dandavat pranam' and bowed to Lord Ram in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Surgery In Mumbai After Getting Injured While Performing Action Sequence For...

Saif Ali Khan Undergoes Surgery In Mumbai After Getting Injured While Performing Action Sequence For...

Ranbir Kapoor: 'Wish I Could Have Brought Raha To Experience Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony'...

Ranbir Kapoor: 'Wish I Could Have Brought Raha To Experience Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony'...

'Honour To Be Born In India': Ram Charan On Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha In Ayodha (WATCH)

'Honour To Be Born In India': Ram Charan On Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha In Ayodha (WATCH)

Kailash Kher: 'It Was Dream Of Our Parents To Witness Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

Kailash Kher: 'It Was Dream Of Our Parents To Witness Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

Shilpa Shetty Waves 'Jai Shri Ram' Flag At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai

Shilpa Shetty Waves 'Jai Shri Ram' Flag At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai