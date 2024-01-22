Kangana Ranaut Says Ayodhya Ram Temple Will Be Even Bigger Than Vatican City: 'Ram Lalla Will Guide The World'

Actress Kangana Ranaut reached the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday morning to attend the grand consecration ceremony and witness history being created, and while at it, she was seen comparing the Ram Janmabhoomi temple to the Vatican City. She stated that the temple will be as reverred as the Vatican in the days to come.

On Monday morning, Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos of herself with the Ram temple in the background. "Yehi janmbhoomi hai param pujya Shri Ram ki… Jai Shri Ram," she captioned the photos.

On reaching Ayodhya, Kangana was seen interacting with the media, where she heaped praise on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath-led government. She also stated that the Ram temple might be even bigger than Vatican in terms of devotion and reverence in the days to come.

"Ayodhya will become even more famous and bigger than Rome's Vatican City, not just in terms of development but spirituality as well. Ram Lalla will guide the world. Devotees who will seek darshan at the Ram temple will earn a lot of virtue," she said.

She went on to say, "We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to come and worship him here. Ram Rajya will be re-established here."

On Sunday, a day before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony, Kangana was seen visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya and seeking blessings of Lord Hanuman. She was also seen participating in a cleanliness drive, during which she swept the floor of the temple. Not just that, but she also performed a yagya in the temple.

Meanwhile, among the other celebs who have already reached Ayodhya are Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, and others.