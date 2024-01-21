Kangana Ranaut Participates In Yagya Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha In Ayodhya

By: Sachin T | January 21, 2024
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut participated in a yagya in Ayodhya ahead of the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22. The actress posted several pictures of the event on social media
Kangana also said she took blessings of 'most revered Shri Rambhadracharya' who organised the yagya
In the photos, Kangana looked gorgeous in a maroon and golden saree. She tied her hair in a bun and opted for gold jewellery
"Today I met the most revered Shri Rambhadracharya, took his blessings. Participated in the Shastravat Collective Hanuman Ji Yagna organised by him," Kangana captioned her post
She added, "Everyone is Rammayi in welcoming Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Tomorrow the king of Ayodhya is coming home after a long exile"
Sharing her excitement ahead of the consecration ceremony, Kangana said, "We are fortunate that Lord Ram has given us the wisdom to visit and worship him here"
Kangana also stated that those visiting Ayodhya will not only find peace of mind but will also walk away with divine bliss while becoming better and wiser versions of themselves
