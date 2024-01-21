AI Reimagines Indian Actors As Lord Ram: Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun & Others

By: Sachin T | January 21, 2024

Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, an AI artist left netizens impressed after he reimagined several actors as Lord Ram. Mahesh Babu looks like the perfect fit to play Lord Ram on screen

This is how Hrithik Roshan would look in case he decided to play Lord Ram on the big screen

Allu Arjun seems to have the perfect athletic look, similar to how Lord Ram has been described in books and scriptures

Varun Dhawan can clearly embody the soft and compassionate look of the Lord

One of the many stars whom the AI artist reimagined in Lord Ram's avatar was Tiger Shroff

Vikrant Massey, who recently starred in 12th Fail, can be the right person to play Lord Ram on screen

Kartik Aaryan looks fierce as Lord Ram, complete with a bow and arrows, in the AI version

Thalapathy Vijay can be one of the Tollywood actors who can be roped in to portray Lord Ram on screen

