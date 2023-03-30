Ram Navami: From Arun Govil to Gurmeet Choudhary, actors who played Lord Ram on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, veteran actor Arun Govil essayed the role of Lord Ram
In the 1997 film Lav Kush, veteran actor Jeetendra played the role of Lord Ram
Nitish Bharadwaj was also seen as Lord Rama in Ramayan, which was recreated in 2002. The actor, however, earned recognition for his portrayal of Lord Krishna on the screen
In 2016, Ashish Sharma became a household name by essaying Lord Ram on the small screen
Ramayan was created once again in 2008. In the mythological saga, Gurmeet Choudhary played Lord Ram whereas Debina Bonnerjee played Sita
In the 2015 show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, actor Himanshu Soni played the role of Lord Ram
