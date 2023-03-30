Ram Navami: From Arun Govil to Gurmeet Choudhary, actors who played Lord Ram on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023

In Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, veteran actor Arun Govil essayed the role of Lord Ram

In the 1997 film Lav Kush, veteran actor Jeetendra played the role of Lord Ram

Nitish Bharadwaj was also seen as Lord Rama in Ramayan, which was recreated in 2002. The actor, however, earned recognition for his portrayal of Lord Krishna on the screen

In 2016, Ashish Sharma became a household name by essaying Lord Ram on the small screen

Ramayan was created once again in 2008. In the mythological saga, Gurmeet Choudhary played Lord Ram whereas Debina Bonnerjee played Sita

In the 2015 show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, actor Himanshu Soni played the role of Lord Ram

Thanks For Reading!

Watch: Dipika Chikhlia recreates Sita's look from Ramayan after 35 years, wears same saree she wore...
Find out More