Full List Of Celebs Invited For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth & Others

By: Sachin T | December 17, 2023

The biggest names of the Indian film fraternity have been invited for the historic Ram Mandir opening ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was among the first celebs to receive an invite for the event

Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fondness and support towards PM Narendra Modi, has also been invited for the ceremony

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is a Padma Shri recipient, has been invited for the opening ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple

Superstar Rajinikanth too has found his name on the star-studded guest list prepared for the event

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is among the many Bollywood actors who have been called for the event

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's name too made its way to the list of expected guests

Rajkumar Hirani, known for films like 3 Idiots, PK, Munna Bhai MBBS, and the upcoming Dunki, has been invited to the ceremony

Director Rohit Shetty too is one of the expected guests at the magnanimous event

South heartthrob Dhanush might be one of the celebs attending the ceremony

Superstars Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi have also been sent invites for the ceremony, as per reports

