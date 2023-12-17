Full List Of Celebs Invited For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Opening: Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth & Others

By: Sachin T | December 17, 2023
The biggest names of the Indian film fraternity have been invited for the historic Ram Mandir opening ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was among the first celebs to receive an invite for the event
Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fondness and support towards PM Narendra Modi, has also been invited for the ceremony
Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is a Padma Shri recipient, has been invited for the opening ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple
Superstar Rajinikanth too has found his name on the star-studded guest list prepared for the event
Veteran actor Anupam Kher is among the many Bollywood actors who have been called for the event
Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's name too made its way to the list of expected guests
Rajkumar Hirani, known for films like 3 Idiots, PK, Munna Bhai MBBS, and the upcoming Dunki, has been invited to the ceremony
Director Rohit Shetty too is one of the expected guests at the magnanimous event
South heartthrob Dhanush might be one of the celebs attending the ceremony
Superstars Mohanlal and Chiranjeevi have also been sent invites for the ceremony, as per reports
