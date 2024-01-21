Kangana Ranaut Sweeps Ayodhya's Hanuman Temple Floor In Saree & Sunglasses; Netizens REACT To Viral Video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut visited Ayodhya on January 20 to witness the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, the actress was spotted at Hanuman Garhi Temple where she participated in the cleanliness drive. Several videos of Kangana have gone viral in which she is seen sweeping the floor inside the temple.

The actress is seen sweeping the floor in saree and sunglasses. For her visit to the temple on Sunday morning, Kangana opted for a maroon and golden silk saree. She tied her hair in a bun and accesorised her look with gold jewellery and a big bindi. She completed her saree look with black sunglasses.

In the video, the actress is seen sweeping a small area inside the temple to participate in the cleanliness drive. Take a look at her video here:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Actress Kangana Ranaut participates in cleanliness drive at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.



She is in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LpElT3ROdf — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Kangana also shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Hanuman ji ke mandir mein safai ki lekin bheed bahot zyada ho gayi."

The video was also posted by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram and netizens were quick to share their views and opinions on Kangana sweeping the floor. While some users praised her in the comments section, other said that it is a 'publicity' stunt.

"Not simplicity it’s publicity," a user commented.

Another wrote, "Chasma khol dete toh jyada simplicity ati. Just doing this for camera only."

Another user commented, "With shades on....its just a Publicity Gimmick. No simplicity plz."

"Punya kama rahi hai voh... Bhagwan k mandir mein yeh jo karta hai.. Usko bohot punya milta hai.. .. Apna bhagya bana rahi hai voh," read a user's comment.

A user asked, "What is this simplicity doing in front of the camera everything just for pr and promotions 😂😂.. if the bollywood actors are so simple and religious then why they make such videos or take paparazzi’s with them while they do such things cant they do all these things off camera???"

Earlier today, Kangana posted images of herself participating in the yagya alongside a few saints and sages. In a candid moment, she is captured sharing a light moment with Saint Rambhadracharya while seeking his blessings.

"Come, my Ram. Today, I had the honor of meeting the highly respected Shri Rambhadracharya ji and received his blessings. I actively participated in the Shastravat mass Hanuman Ji Yagya organised by him," Kangana captioned her post in Hindi on Instagram.

Preparations for the Pran Pratishtha event, which is expected to draw dignitaries and ordinary people from all walks of life, is currently underway.

Prime Minister Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the shrine at noon on January 22.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Chiranjeevi, Asha Bhosle, Randeep Hooda and others, have received invitation for the ceremony.