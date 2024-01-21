Ram Aayenge In AI-Generated Voice Of Lata Mangeshkar Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'Ultra Melodious'

Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an audio of the popular song Ram Aayenge in legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's voice has gone viral on social media platforms and it is extremely soothing to the ears. Several singers have come up with Ram bhajans and songs and amid this, netizens are going gaga over one of the AI-generated songs in Lata Mangeshkar's voice.

A user shared the audio on his official X account and wrote, "The most appropriate use of AI so far."

The most appropriate use of AI so far... pic.twitter.com/ClkDSF9e6u — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijayT90) January 20, 2024

Soon after the video went viral, a user commented, "सच कहूं इससे अच्छा और कोई नहीं है असली वाला तो मैं कभी सुनता नहीं था इसे पुरा सुना"

Another wrote, "Damn!! My eyes are full of tears and my mind is in complete peace after listening to this song in Lata Ji's voice. 🙏Thanks for sharing and thanks to the person who made this. Lata ji aapki aawaz hamesha amar rahegi."

"Oh my god I am in tears.. This is beautiful.. Just.. Beautiful," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "First time AI did something great... It's ultra melodious."

The user who first shared the AI-generated song on YouTube, wrote, "This non-commercial video features synthetic voices for transformative purposes under fair use, not intended to imitate specific individuals. It's a blend of open-source tools and my sound engineering, crafted with respect and appreciation for music and its creators. Created out of love for music and in honor of artists no longer with us, this work is respectful and not for profit."

Here's the full version of the song:

The original song has been sung by Swati Mishra, who also received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM shared her video on X and wrote, “This devotional bhajan of Swati Mishra ji to welcome Shri Ram Lalla is mesmerising.” Her bhajan was taken as a way of welcoming the inauguration that is set to take place on January 22.

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, PM Modi said the country will miss the beloved legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar during the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple. He wrote on social media, "As the nation awaits January 22 with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi."

Sharing a shloka sung by her, PM Modi said it was the last recording by Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022.

"As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan." He also shared the link of the shlok, 'Shree Ramarpan, Mata Ramo Matpita Ramchandrah.'

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Pran Pratishta ceremony of Ram Lalla's idol in the grand temple in Ayodhya are in full swing. The consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, will witness PM Modi as the chief guest, along with other significant political and public figures.