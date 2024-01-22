Sonu Nigam Gets Teary-Eyed After Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony: 'Kuch Bolne Ko Hai Nahi' (WATCH)

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam, who was one of the esteemed guests at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, was seen getting emotional after the idol of Ram Lalla was finally unveiled. Ahead of the ceremony, the singer also performed some soulful bhajans to enchant the crowd.

A video of the singer has now surfaced on the internet in which he can be seen visibly emotional and teary-eyed. As a mediaperson quizzed him about how he was feeling at the moment, the singer was rendered speechless, and he stated that his tears will do all the talking.

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh | Singer Sonu Nigam gets emotional; says, "...Abhi kuch bolne ko hai nahi, bas yahi (tears) bolne ko hai."#RamTemplePranPratishtha pic.twitter.com/6yoZ4s8APy — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

As the reporter pointed out that he was all emotional, Nigam said, "Why are you crying? I am crying because of the same reason."

"Kya bole abhi? Kuch bolne ko hai nahi. Bas ye hi (tears) bolne ko hai," he added.

Prior to the Pran Pratistha ceremony, Sonu Nigam was seen singing some of the most popular songs and bhajans of Lord Ram as the crowd listened to him with rapt attention. He crooned the bhajans like 'Ram Siya Ram' and 'Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari' for the thousands of people who gathered to witness the historic moment together.

#WATCH | Singer Sonu Nigam sings 'Ram Siya Ram' at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LAYHhu2AvX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Sonu Nigam arrived in Ayodhya on Sunday evening itself, and on reaching the holy city, he stated that he was fortunate to get the opportunity to be a part of the consecration ceremony.

"I am happy that there is joy and enthusiasm in the world wherever there is Sanatana Dharma. It feels great that we are able to see this, that God chose us to be born in an era when such an event is taking place. I am one of the fortunate people who have received an invitation," he had stated.

Among the other celebs present in Ayodhya during the consecration ceremony were Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and others.