Video: Sonu Nigam Irked By Man Who Came Close To Him For Selfie During Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam not only attended the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony but also enchanted the guests with soulful bhajans in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Several pictures and videos of the singer from Ram Temple have surfaced on social media platforms.

However, ahead of the ceremony, the singer got irked by a man who came very close to him for a selfie. Sonu Nigam is seen wearing an off-white outfit for the auspicious event. He completed his look with sunglasses and a scarf.

Soon after he entered the temple premises, he was mobbed by several other guests. In the video that has now gone viral, actor Vivek Oberoi is also seen with the singer. However, what caught our attention was the singer getting irked and visibly uncomfortable by a guest who tried to invade his personal space for a selfie.

Sonu Nigam tried to move the man's hand away as he wanted a moment of privacy and looked for a place to settle down. Take a look at the video here:

VIDEO | Singer Sonu Nigam and actor @vivekoberoi

arrive at Ayodhya Ram Mandir to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.#RamMandirPranPratishtha #AyodhyaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/dXPxbJnt9K — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, several other videos have also gone viral in which Sonu Nigam is heard singing the song 'Ram Siya Ram'. Those present at the ceremony were even heard crooning the bhajans along with the singer, as he performed with utmost devotion.

Sonu Nigam jetted off to Ayodhya on Sunday and he also attended a dinner hosted by the trustees of Ram Mandir.

Several other celebrities like Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Ayushmann Khurrana and others reached the Ram temple premises to witness the consecration ceremony on Monday.