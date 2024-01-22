'Some People Are Sad & Empty': Netizens REACT To Malayalam Celebs Sharing Constitution Preamble Amid Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Several Malayalam celebrities, including actors and directors, have taken to their respective social media accounts to share Constitution Preamble ahead of the grand Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The artists have shared the Preamble with the aim of reminding their followers of the secular, socialist, and democratic values that are enshrined in the Constitution.

While sharing the post, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote, "OUR INDIA," along with a folded hand emoticon. Actor and filmmaker Aashiq Abu captioned his Instagram post, "INDIA. SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC."

Other celebrities like Rima Kallingal, Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti, Jeo Baby, Kamal KM and Sooraj Santhosh have also shared similar photos of the Preamble.

Reacting to their posts, several users stated that 'religion should not be political; nor should politics be religious.' Several followers of the celebs also lauded them for having the 'backbone' to speak up.

"Feel soo much proud to see a celebrity have the backbone to open their mouth when nation seeing a great atrocity; a very shameful act," a user commented.

"When other countries are moving forward .... Our country is going backward," read another comment.

Another user wrote, "This is what courageous, intelligent and truly patriotic Indians would do. Kudos."

"Just a way to create an unnecessary ripple for social media reach. Never saw you posting as relevant as this preamble on christmas or on Bakri-Id," a user wrote.

Under Parvathy's post, a user wrote, "Amidst actresses who influence Hinduism with consciousness and knowledge, finally, one South Indian celebrity is making a fair post against the new India."

However, some users had different opinions. One of them took to the comments section to write, "So Parvathy, let’s allow them to break our temple and forever stamp on it in the name of secularism? We don’t subscribe to such secularism."

"Some people are just sad and empty .... Can't even celebrate happiness," read another comment.

"Jai shree Ram. u go to Islamic nation and preach this kind of secularism," wrote another user.

A user commented, "Too sad that no one here realises the fact that there is nothing super Hindutva about reinstating the Ram Mandar that was there since time immemorial. It is an initiative to take a sacred land that has been rightfully ours and not by the Mughals who destroyed a temple that withstood a legacy."

Another person wrote in the comments section of Aashiq Abu's post, "This type of crying may result from a mental health condition, such as burnout, anxiety, or depression."

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony began at 12:20 pm in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of 7,000 individuals, including seers and dignitaries.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Rajkumar Hirani and others also attended the grand ceremony.