 WATCH: Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan Enchant Crowd With Bhajans Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Ceremony In Ayodhya
Singer Anuradha Paudwal was also seen singing songs and bhajans in reverence to Lord Ram

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
article-image

Renowned playback singers Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and others were seen enchanting the guests with soulful bhajans ahead of the historic Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. They were seen captivating the crowd with their performance just before the final proceedings began at the temple.

Several videos of the performances have now gone viral on the internet. In one of the videos, Nigam can be heard singing the song 'Ram Siya Ram', as the crowd listened to him with rapt attention.

People present at the ceremony were even heard crooning the bhajans along with Nigam, as he performed with utmost devotion.

article-image

Shankar Mahadevan, who looked ecstatic to be present at the event, crooned the bhajan 'Shri Ram Chandra Kripalu Bhajman', as the devotees prayed and sought blessings from the Lord.

Before reaching Ayodhya, Mahadevan had stated that not just India but the whole world was waiting with bated breath to witness the inauguration of the Ram Temple. "We are so happy and excited and we feel blessed that we have been invited to be part of this. I think this is the biggest event that has happened in the history of India," he had said.

article-image

Singer Anuradha Paudwal was also seen singing songs and bhajans in reverence to Lord Ram, ahead of the final rituals of the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

On Monday morning, Ayodhya saw a number of celebs reaching the Ram temple premises to witness the consecration ceremony. Among those present in Ayodhya were Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kangana Ranaut, and others.

