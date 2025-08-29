Inside Madhurima Tulli's Home For Her Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations: 'I Take A Break From Work To Celebrate With Family'—EXCLUSIVE

Actress Madhurima Tulli, known for her work in films and television, welcomed Lord Ganesha home this year with immense devotion and joy. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, she opened up about her family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the thought behind the decorations, and how the festival has become a cherished tradition in their household.

Madhurima revealed that her family has had a long-standing bond with Ganpati Bappa. “We had Ganpati at home for seven years earlier, but then we took a three-year-long break in between. We started again last year, so this is our second time after the break. Last year we brought home Bal Ganesha, and this year we chose a bigger Ganpati Bappa. The minute we saw his eyes, we felt connected and decided to bring him home,” she shared.

This year’s decoration too carried a special significance, inspired by her mother’s creativity. “My mom is the leader, the one who takes charge. This time, the peacock idea was hers. She loved the entire setup. Last year we had an interior decorator who used real flowers, but this time, while mom and dad were out, they came across this peacock-themed décor made from a tree. Mom also had this thought of not cutting trees, so the idea really connected with us. She sent us the picture in our family group, and together, my brother, dad, mom, and I decided on it. We all worked on the decoration, but honestly, this time it’s all her - we were just her support system.”

While the celebrations were filled with joy, bidding farewell to Bappa remains an emotional moment for the actress. “We’ve kept Ganpati ji for one and a half days, and today is the visarjan, so we are all feeling very sad. The moment we bring Bappa home, we start feeling sad thinking about him leaving. Because of work commitments, we can only manage one and a half days, but I hope in the future we can keep him for three or five days. We will miss him a lot."

Despite her busy schedule, Madhurima ensures that she dedicates herself completely to the festival. “Honestly, I take a break during Ganpati. I cut off from everything unless it’s very important. Earlier, when I used to come back from work, my family would take care of everything and I would just join them. Now, I get the time to truly celebrate. I feel Ganpati wants me to spend this time with him. Sometimes we stay up all night doing bhajans and kirtans, and friends come over. We just enjoy the process entirely. Right now, I’m managing it with Ganpati, and I believe if he gives me work, I’ll do it - it’s completely up to him.”