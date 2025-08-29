The Thursday Murder Club On OTT: Where To Watch Chris Columbus's Directorial Film Online

The Thursday Murder Club On OTT | Photo Credit:

The Thursday Murder Club is a crime comedy film which is directed by Chris Columbus, which premiered on August 21 in Leicester Square, London, and it was released in theatres on August 22, 2025. The film is based on Richard Osman's mystery novel of the same name. It is now streaming on Netflix.

About The Thursday Murder Club

The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie star in THE THURSDAY MURDER CLUB. Directed by Chris Columbus. Now playing. Four retirees who solve cold cases for fun find themselves with a murder on their very own doorstep." The film is based on themes of friendship, age, mortality, the desire for purpose in later life, uncovering secrets, and the often-overlooked wisdom of the elderly.

Plot overview

The film tells the story of the Thursday Murder Club, a group of residents at the peaceful Cooper's Chase Retirement Village. They meet weekly to share their insights and deductive skills while examining old, unsolved murder cases. Their lives take a dramatic turn when a brutal murder occurs within their own retirement community. What unfolds next is revealed in the film.

Cast and characters

The film features Pierce Brosnan as Ron Ritchie, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim Arif, Helen Mirren as Elizabeth Best, Celia Imrie as Joyce Meadowcroft, David Tennant as Ian Ventham, Jonathan Pryce as Stephen Best, Daniel Mays as DCI Chris Hudson, Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Bogdan, Geoff Bell as Tony Curran, Paul Freeman as John Grey, and Joseph Marcell as Father Mackie, among others. The screenplay of the film is done by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote. It is produced by Jennifer Todd and Chris Columbus under Jennifer Todd Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and Maiden Voyage.

About Chris Columbus

Chris Columbus is one of the most revered American filmmakers, known for directing films such as Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the first two Harry Potter movies. His works also include The Goonies, Young Sherlock Holmes, and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.