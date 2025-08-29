 The Father On OTT: Where To Watch Academy Award Winner Anthony Hopkins's Film
The Father is a psychological drama film starring Anthony Hopkins as Anthony and Olivia Colman as Anne in the lead roles. The Father premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020, and was released in theatres on June 11, 2021.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
The Father On OTT | Photo Credit: Prime Video

About The Father

The Father explores themes of dementia, aging, the subjective experience of time, and the complex dynamics of family and caregiving. It particularly focuses on the psychological and emotional struggles of a father with Alzheimer's.

Plot overview

The Father's narrative revolves around an elderly man named Anthony, who becomes progressively confused due to dementia, causing him to doubt his reality and relationships as his memories and sense of time distort, while the environment of his apartment changes inexplicably. The narrative unfolds from his fragmented, personal perspective, allowing the audience to feel his distress and uncertainty as he clings to familiar objects, such as his watch, while his worried daughter, Anne, attempts to assist him and manage her upcoming relocation to Paris.

Cast and characters

The film features Anthony Hopkins as Anthony, Olivia Colman as Anne, Rufus Sewell as Paul, Olivia Williams as The Woman, Imogen Poots as Laura, Mark Gatiss as The Man, and Ayesha Dharker as Dr Sarai, among others. The film is helmed by Florian Zeller, and he has also written the screenplay with Christopher Hampton.

The film is based on Florian Zeller's play, Le Père. It is produced by David Parfitt, Simon Friend, Christophe Spadone, Philippe Carcassonne, and Jean-Louis Livi under the banner of F comme Film, Trademark Films, Ciné-@, Les Films du Cru, and AG Studios.

