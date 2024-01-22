Photos of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina & Other Celebs At Ayodhya Ram Mandir

By: Sachin T | January 22, 2024
In a historic feat, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was finally inaugurated after the grand Pran Pratistha ceremony on January 22, Monday
Numerous celebs were seen attending the Pran Pratistha ceremony and witnessing the Ram temple consecration live
Among the first ones to reach Ayodhya was Kangana Ranaut, who stated that she felt like she has been transported to a different era
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was seen attending the ceremony and seeking blessings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya
His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan met and greeted other esteemed personalities at the venue with folded hands
Ram Charan attended the consecration ceremony with his father Chiranjeevi and mother. He said that he had been waiting for the moment for a long time
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reached the venue early in the morning and were seen greeting the other guests before the Pran Pratistha ceremony
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seated in one of the rows in the front and they were all smiles as they witnessed the Pran Pratistha ceremony live
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai clicked a star-studded selfie in which Vicky, Katrina, Alia, Ranbir and Rohit Shetty can be seen posing with the Ambani scion, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka
Vivek Oberoi clicked a selfie with veteran actor Anupam Kher outside the Ram Temple
He also clicked a picture with Kangana Ranaut and the two were seen beaming with joy as the temple opened its doors to the public
Veteran singer Hariharan was also one of the attendees at the Pran Pratistha ceremony
-
Kangana reunited with her Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar. They were all smiles as they posed for a selfie
Thanks For Reading!