PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, & Other Celebs Leave For Ayodhya To Attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

By: Sachin T | January 22, 2024
A slew of Bollywood celebs jetted off to Ayodhya to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at Mumbai private airport. Ranbir wore a white kurta and dhoti, Alia opted for an aquamarine saree.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were also spotted leaving for Ayodhya.
Katrina wore a yellow saree for the event, while Vicky was seen in an ivory sherwani set.
Also among the lot was 90s diva Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene.
Photos by Varinder Chawla
In a traditional avatar, actor Ayushmann Khurrana was seen heading to Ayodhya for the Pratishtha ceremony.
Thanks For Reading!