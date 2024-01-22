 PM Modi Asks Amitabh Bachchan About His Hand Surgery At Ram Mandir Consecration, Video Of Warm Exchange Goes Viral
PM Modi Asks Amitabh Bachchan About His Hand Surgery At Ram Mandir Consecration, Video Of Warm Exchange Goes Viral

A video of their interaction has now surfaced on the internet in which PM Modi can be seen greeting Big B with folded hands

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was among the first ones to reach the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday morning for the historic consecration ceremony, After the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was seen stepping out of the temple and meeting the guests, and he also interacted with Big B at that time.

A video of their interaction has now surfaced on the internet in which PM Modi can be seen greeting Big B with folded hands. As they exchanged pleasantries, the Prime Minister was seen enquiring Big B about his health.

A few days ago, Big B had shared that he had undergone a hand surgery. Recalling the same, PM Modi was seen asking the megastar if his hand was fine now, to which the actor was seen smiling and replying in affirmative.

Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Ambani can also be seen greeting PM Modi with folded hands in the video.

article-image

Besides Big B and Abhishek, many other celebs were invited for the Pran Pratistha ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla. The entire Ram temple in Ayodhya was decked up with flowers and lights, and celebs reached the temple in the early hours of Monday to participate in the festivities.

Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Subhash Ghai, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Randeep Hooda, Sonu Nigam, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, and several other celebs were seen attending the Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya.

article-image

Sonu Nigam, Shankar Mahadevan and Anuradha Paudwal even sang bhajans of Lord Ram before the rituals began. The crowd gathered at the ceremony was seen getting emotional as the idol of Ram Lalla was officially unveiled.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Bachchan purchased a land in Ayodhya worth a whopping Rs 14.50 crore. Located just 15 minutes away from the Ram Temple, the actor stated that he was "excited to build a home" there.

