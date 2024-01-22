Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif & Other Celebs DENIED Entry Inside Ram Mandir; Here's Why

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana and Madhuri Dixit arrived together at the event. Other celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini and others also attended the ceremony. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities from the temple have surfaced on social media platforms.

In a now-viral video, security officials are heard asking Ranbir and Alia to stop at the gate of the temple. Later in the video, the security guard politely informs them that are are at the wrong entry gate.

Both Ranbir and Alia instantly understood the confusion and the latter is heard saying in the viral video, "Koi baat nahi." Rohit Shetty, Vicky-Katrina and Madhuri are also seen with them.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Times Now, Ranbir expressed his excitement for the grand and historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The Animal actor said, "It's a big pride. I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be here. I just wish I could have brought my daughter Raha here to experience this historic moment. It just feels great. Jai Shri Ram."

For the event, Ranbir opted for an off-white dhoti and kurta. On the other hand, Alia wore a teal Ramayana-inspired saree.

Besides B-Town celebrities, several sports personalities, politicians, and businessmen were also part of the event.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony commenced at 12:20 pm in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of 7,000 individuals, which included seers and dignitaries.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is built in the traditional Nagara style. On the ground floor in the main sanctum sanctorum, the idol of Shri Ramlalla, representing the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram, has been enshrined. The construction of the temple has utilised the traditional and indigenous technology of the country.