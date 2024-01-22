 Ranbir Kapoor: 'Wish I Could Have Brought Raha To Experience Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony' (WATCH)
Ranbir Kapoor attended the grand Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt

Updated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 05:21 PM IST
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor attended the grand Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya with his actress-wife Alia Bhatt on Monday (January 22). Several pictures and videos of the actor couple have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. During the event, Ranbir said he wished his daughter Raha Kapoor was in attendance to watch the historic event.

During his interaction with Times Now, Ranbir also expressed his excitement for the grand and historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The Animal actor said, "It's a big pride. I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be here. I just wish I could have brought my daughter Raha here to experience this historic moment. It just feels great. Jai Shri Ram."

While Ranbir opted for an off-white dhoti and kurta, Alia wore a blue Ramayan-inspired saree for the auspicious event.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Other Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkumar Hirani were also present to witness the grand ceremony.

Several sports personalities, politicians and businessmen were also a part of the event.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony began at 12:20 pm in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of 7,000 individuals, including seers and dignitaries.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The mandir has been constructed employing the country's traditional and indigenous technology.

