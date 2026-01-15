Jana Nayagan Controversy: Setback For Thalapathy Vijay! Supreme Court Dismisses Film's CBFC Petition, Madras Court To Make Decision On Jan 20

Jana Nayagan Controversy |

Another Setback for Thalapathy Vijay! On January 15, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the producer of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, seeking clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The court has directed the Madras High Court to hear and decide the matter on January 20, 2026. Indeed, Madras High Court's Division Bench is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday.

Declining to grant any relief, the Supreme Court directed that an order on Jana Nayagan's certification will be passed on Jan 20. Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Augustine George Masih reportedly "refused to entertain" the matter. As per Live Law, Justice Dutta said, "We would welcome all the judges to dispose the matters within a day or two of its filing. But this should happen in all cases. This is a blistering pace, matter filed on 6th, decided on 7th, when the matter is fixed before the division bench on 20th, they have a right of appeal (sic)."

The plea was filed by KVN Productions, seeking CBFC certification. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the producer, argued, "In the industry, the practice is, once a release (date) is announced, I have 5,000 theatres booked. I get certification subject to cuts. The publicity has already happened. After three months, people will not wait (sic)." Justice Datta, however, remarked that the petition was filed prematurely, stating, "When the matter is fixed before a division bench, you don’t challenge that order. It has to be challenged in the proper forum (sic)."

Jana Nayagan Controversy Explained

The controversy over Jana Nayagan centers on the film’s CBFC certification. The producers approached the Madras High Court on January 6, citing delays in certification. The court initially directed the CBFC to grant a U/A certificate. On the same day, the CBFC filed a writ appeal, requesting an A certificate instead, claiming a scene could hurt religious sentiments. The back-and-forth, coupled with tight deadlines and urgent filings, escalated the dispute, leading the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition and refer the matter back to the Madras High Court.