 Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleKriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures

Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared the unseen mehendi pictures from her sister, Nupur Sanon's wedding in Udaipur. Kriti's mehendi featured a childhood picture with her sister on her hand, a cute and emotional moment for the sister's duo. The actress also penned a tear-jerking note for her sister and Stebin Ben with a series of joyfilled moments from the wedding.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures |

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared unseen moments from her sister Nupur Sanon & singer Stebin Ben's royal wedding in Udaipur. Kriti penned an emotional note for the couple with a series of joy-filled memories from the intimate 3-day event. One of the pictures showed Kriti's personalised mehendi capturing a childhood moment of the sisters on her hand. Her mehendi artist revealed that the actress herself requested the customised henna and 'was very clear about it.'

Celebrity mehendi artist, Sona Suthar, also known as @sonamistry_mehendi, posted pictures from Nupur Sanon's wedding and revealed that she and her team were invited for henna services at the grand event. "An absolutely beautiful experience working with two wonderful souls. Graceful, humble, and truly down to earth," she wrote in her post.

TAKE A LOOK:

Further, she wrote, "Kriti was so clear about her vision – minimal, meaningful, and personal. Every detail in her henna reflected her thoughts, her emotions, and her story. It’s always special when a client knows exactly what they want, because then mehndi becomes more than just a design… it becomes an expression of their heart."

FPJ Shorts
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Announced Soon; Check Last Three Years Trends Here
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected To Be Announced Soon; Check Last Three Years Trends Here
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 15, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Mahanadi Sambad Morning Thursday Weekly Draw
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling Briefly Disrupted In Panvel As BJP & MVA Workers Clash Over Alleged Duplicate Voting
Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026: Polling Briefly Disrupted In Panvel As BJP & MVA Workers Clash Over Alleged Duplicate Voting
Is Hardik Pandya Injured Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Viral Video Sparks Speculation
Is Hardik Pandya Injured Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

On the other hand, Kriti & Nupur's childhood picture went viral on social media as soon as the actress dropped her mehendi pictures.

kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon childhood picture

kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon childhood picture |

In an emotional note, Kriti Sanon wrote, "From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen..."

Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben tied the knot in Udaipur in a grand setting at Raffles in the presence of their loved ones. After hosting the Sangeet & Haldi ceremony on day one, the couple exchanged vows in the White wedding, further concluding the three-day festivities with the traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended by many celebrity faces, including Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures
Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures
Indian 78th Army Day: Where To Watch The Parade? Here's To Know Everything About Key Events And...
Indian 78th Army Day: Where To Watch The Parade? Here's To Know Everything About Key Events And...
Archana Puran Singh's Fight With CRPS, A Rare Medical Disorder; Is It Life-Threatening Or Curable?...
Archana Puran Singh's Fight With CRPS, A Rare Medical Disorder; Is It Life-Threatening Or Curable?...
Pongal 2026: Must-Visit Places To Explore In Tamil Nadu On This Traditional Harvest Festival
Pongal 2026: Must-Visit Places To Explore In Tamil Nadu On This Traditional Harvest Festival
Indian Army Day 2026: Why Bhartiya Sena Divas Is Observed On January 15?
Indian Army Day 2026: Why Bhartiya Sena Divas Is Observed On January 15?