Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures |

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared unseen moments from her sister Nupur Sanon & singer Stebin Ben's royal wedding in Udaipur. Kriti penned an emotional note for the couple with a series of joy-filled memories from the intimate 3-day event. One of the pictures showed Kriti's personalised mehendi capturing a childhood moment of the sisters on her hand. Her mehendi artist revealed that the actress herself requested the customised henna and 'was very clear about it.'

Celebrity mehendi artist, Sona Suthar, also known as @sonamistry_mehendi, posted pictures from Nupur Sanon's wedding and revealed that she and her team were invited for henna services at the grand event. "An absolutely beautiful experience working with two wonderful souls. Graceful, humble, and truly down to earth," she wrote in her post.

TAKE A LOOK:

Further, she wrote, "Kriti was so clear about her vision – minimal, meaningful, and personal. Every detail in her henna reflected her thoughts, her emotions, and her story. It’s always special when a client knows exactly what they want, because then mehndi becomes more than just a design… it becomes an expression of their heart."

On the other hand, Kriti & Nupur's childhood picture went viral on social media as soon as the actress dropped her mehendi pictures.

kriti Sanon & Nupur Sanon childhood picture |

In an emotional note, Kriti Sanon wrote, "From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen..."

Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben tied the knot in Udaipur in a grand setting at Raffles in the presence of their loved ones. After hosting the Sangeet & Haldi ceremony on day one, the couple exchanged vows in the White wedding, further concluding the three-day festivities with the traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. The wedding was attended by many celebrity faces, including Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra.