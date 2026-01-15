BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO

Hema Malini |

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are scheduled for Thursday. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Gulzar, Aamir Khan, and Hema Malini, were seen exercising their democratic right by casting their votes. While encouraging citizens to come out and vote, Hema Malini also shared the changes she hopes to see implemented in Mumbai.

BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Shares Her Vision For A Better Mumbai

Talking about what growth is needed in Mumbai, MP Hema said, "Achi hawa chahiye, gadha mukt road chahiye, suraksha chahiye, pragati chahaiye. To aap sabko sath dena padega, sarkaar ka sath denge tabhi ye sab hoga (We want clean air, pothole-free roads, security, and progress. Everyone must come together and support the government, only then will all this be possible)."

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting her vote for the BMC elections, Veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini says, "I urge everyone to come out and vote. Just like I came this morning to vote. If you want security, progress, clean air, and pothole-free roads in Mumbai, then we all have to… pic.twitter.com/bwXqPGueFl — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

Hema further urged everyone to come out and vote. She said, "Jaise avi subh subh mai aa gayin hun vote dene ke liye...This is very very important for the citizen of Mumbai," as per ANI. The actress called Mumbai to be the "best city in the world" therefore urging people to come and vote for the right people.

Stars Who Turned Up to Vote in BMC Elections 2026

Several celebrities arrived to cast their votes in the BMC Elections 2026. Bollywood’s power couple, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, were among the early voters. Later, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his family were seen arriving and posing for photos after voting. Other notable personalities at the polling booths included Tamannaah Bhatia, Aamir Khan, Gulzar, Vishal Dadlani, Suniel Shetty, and John Abraham.

Polling for the high-stakes BMC Elections 2026 kicked off at 7:30 AM today, and within the first two hours, a voter turnout of 6.98% was recorded. Voting is being conducted in a single phase across all 227 wards, with anyone entering the polling station premises by 5:30 PM eligible to cast their vote.