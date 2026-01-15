BMC Election 2026: Akshay Kumar Approached By Young Girl Seeking Help After Casting His Vote; 'Papa Karj Mein Hain'– Watch Video

BMC Election 2026 |

The BMC Elections 2026 are underway across all 227 wards in Mumbai. Among the early voters were Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, who were spotted exercising their democratic right. As Akshay Kumar returned after casting his vote, a young girl approached him seeking his help.

Dressed in a blue checkered shirt and pants, Akshay was seen returning to his car after casting his vote. On his way back, he was stopped by a young girl holding a paper in her hand, who said, "Sir, mere papa bhot bade karje mein hain (sic)." The Khiladi actor then asked his security team to take the young girl’s contact number. She later sought the actor’s blessings before leaving.

Twinkle on the other hand was seen donning a blue and white coloured dress while coming to cast her vote. When the paps asked about her expectations, Twinkle said, "I think it gives us a sense of control and a little bit power over the narrative and I'm voting vote out of habit (sic)."

Later, Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer Vishal Dadlani was also seen arriving to cast his vote in South Mumbai. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, too, exercised his right to vote in the BMC elections. Speaking to ANI, Tendulkar said, "This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their votes (sic)."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the BMC elections.



He says, "This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their… https://t.co/a3GAx722A7 pic.twitter.com/dweQFzV796 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

To ensure maximum voter participation, the Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in regions falling under the 29 municipal corporations heading to the polls. Employers have been directed to allow staff two to three hours off to vote, while schools across all cities will remain shut on polling day. civic election will see around 1,700 candidates contesting across 227 wards in Mumbai. Amid the election, the security has been tightened in Maharashtra.