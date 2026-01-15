 BMC Election 2026: Akshay Kumar Approached By Young Girl Seeking Help After Casting His Vote; 'Papa Karj Mein Hain'– Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBMC Election 2026: Akshay Kumar Approached By Young Girl Seeking Help After Casting His Vote; 'Papa Karj Mein Hain'– Watch Video

BMC Election 2026: Akshay Kumar Approached By Young Girl Seeking Help After Casting His Vote; 'Papa Karj Mein Hain'– Watch Video

BMC Election 2026 is underway across Mumbai’s 227 wards, with Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna among the early voters. After casting his vote, Akshay was approached by a young girl seeking help. Watch video below:

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
BMC Election 2026 |

The BMC Elections 2026 are underway across all 227 wards in Mumbai. Among the early voters were Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna, who were spotted exercising their democratic right. As Akshay Kumar returned after casting his vote, a young girl approached him seeking his help.

Dressed in a blue checkered shirt and pants, Akshay was seen returning to his car after casting his vote. On his way back, he was stopped by a young girl holding a paper in her hand, who said, "Sir, mere papa bhot bade karje mein hain (sic)." The Khiladi actor then asked his security team to take the young girl’s contact number. She later sought the actor’s blessings before leaving.

Twinkle on the other hand was seen donning a blue and white coloured dress while coming to cast her vote. When the paps asked about her expectations, Twinkle said, "I think it gives us a sense of control and a little bit power over the narrative and I'm voting vote out of habit (sic)."

Later, Indian singer, songwriter, and music composer Vishal Dadlani was also seen arriving to cast his vote in South Mumbai. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, too, exercised his right to vote in the BMC elections. Speaking to ANI, Tendulkar said, "This is a very important election. It gives us a chance where we can express our opinion through votes. Everyone should come out and cast their votes (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline and Colour Options Leaked, May Be Unveiled Mid-February
Google Pixel 10a Launch Timeline and Colour Options Leaked, May Be Unveiled Mid-February
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While Casting Her Vote- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths Without Voting After Record Mismatch
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hit By Confusion Over Voting Slips, Mumbaikars Leave Polling Booths Without Voting After Record Mismatch
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders Compensation For Faulty TV
Mumbai: Consumer Commission Holds Amazon India Liable For Defective Product Sale; Orders Compensation For Faulty TV

To ensure maximum voter participation, the Maharashtra government has declared January 15 a public holiday in regions falling under the 29 municipal corporations heading to the polls. Employers have been directed to allow staff two to three hours off to vote, while schools across all cities will remain shut on polling day. civic election will see around 1,700 candidates contesting across 227 wards in Mumbai. Amid the election, the security has been tightened in Maharashtra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While...
BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Says 'Achi Hawa Chahiye', Shares Vision for a Better Mumbai While...
Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Actor
Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Actor
BMC Election 2026: Akshay Kumar Approached By Young Girl Seeking Help After Casting His Vote; 'Papa...
BMC Election 2026: Akshay Kumar Approached By Young Girl Seeking Help After Casting His Vote; 'Papa...
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast...
BMC Elections 2026: Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, Actor Akshay Kumar Among Early Voters Cast...
Bollywood Filmmaker Deepak Tijori Alleges ₹5 Lakh Cheating In Fake Film Funding Promise Linked To...
Bollywood Filmmaker Deepak Tijori Alleges ₹5 Lakh Cheating In Fake Film Funding Promise Linked To...