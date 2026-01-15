Neil Nitin Mukesh Birthday: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | January 15, 2026
Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has turned 44 on January 15, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the actor.
Neil is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and the son of renowned playback singer Nitin Mukesh, making him part of one of Bollywood’s most respected musical lineages.
He was named Neil in honour of Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the Moon. His father was deeply inspired by the historic space mission.
Neil appeared as a child artist in films like Vijay (1988) and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni (1989), starring Govinda, long before his adult debut.
Despite his musical roots, Neil chose acting and studied film direction at Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute, focusing seriously on cinema.
He made a powerful debut as a villain in Johnny Gaddaar (2007), earning critical acclaim and proving that negative roles could be a strong launchpad.
Neil gained recognition for playing dark or intense roles in films like New York, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Saaho, rather than typical romantic leads.
