Kangana Ranaut Shares Inside Pictures From Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony In Ayodhya

By: Sachin T | January 22, 2024
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was among the first celebs to share pictures from the Ram Mandir temple’s vicinity in Ayodhya.
The ‘Queen’ actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures in a beautiful saree as she posed with the temple in the background.
Kangana wore a white heavily embroidered saree, and paired it with an orange blouse with intricate handiwork as well as a red shawl.
For her jewellery, she wore an emerald choker set, with an additional necklace and bangles in the same colour.
On Sunday, Kangana met her spiritual guru Rambhadracharya in Ayodhya.
Ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, she participated in a yagya and shared pictures of the same.
Kangana was quoted saying, "It's my good fortune that I'm getting an opportunity to be part of this (consecration) ceremony."
Thanks For Reading!