VIDEO: Alia Bhatt Wears Ramayana-Inspired Silk Saree For Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt headed to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. The duo was joined by Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress wore a teal silk saree and accompanied by a blue shawl. Alia's outfit left netizens impressed as her saree featured the entire Ramayan depicted on it through motifs of Hanuman, Ram Setu and Lord Ram.

Check it out:

Here's how fans reacted:

The Student Of The Year actress carried a potli bag of the same colour as her saree and donned statement earrings. She kept her hair in a sleek braided low bun with centre partition.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda, Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene among others were seen in Ayodhya at Ram Mandir inauguration.

On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Next, the actress will star in Jigra and is directed by Vasan Bala. Jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar, it is slated to release in cinemas on 27th September 2024.