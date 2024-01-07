Animal Success Bash: Alia Bhatt Steals The Limelight; Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri & Others Arrive In Style

By: Sachin T | January 07, 2024
The makers of Animal hosted a bash in Mumbai on January 6 to celebrate the film's massive success. The film is inching close to Rs 550 crore mark at the domestic box office
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor looked handsome as always in an all-black outfit
Alia Bhatt arrived to celebrate the success of her husband's movie. The couple stole the limelight with their PDA at the bash
Alia looked gorgeous in a royal blue outfit which featured a plunging neckline. She completed her look with high heels
Ranbir's mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, and Alia's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, also attended the success bash
Tripti Dimri, who is dubbed as the national crush after she portrayed the role of Zoya in Animal, arrived in a stunning black outfit
Rashmika Mandanna, who is busy with the shoot of Pushpa 2, took permission from the makers to attend the bash. She played the role of Ranbir's husband in Animal
Bobby Deol is still garnering praises for playing the role of antagonist Abrar in the film
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga attended the success bash in Mumbai in a all-maroon outfit
Anil Kapoor, who played Ranbir's father in Animal, once again proved he is reverse ageing in terms of his looks
Veteran actor Upendra Limaye, who plays a pivotal role in the film, was also seen at the party
Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan was seen wearing blue pants and green top
Veteran actor Prem Chopra who played the role of Dalbir Dodamal Singh, Ranbir's grandfather, in the film, came along with his wife Uma
Bhushan Kumar, who has co-produced Animal, was seen in black pants and red velvet shirt
Actor Arshad Warsi, who had defended the film and the director's vision amid controversy, was spotted in white pants, black t-shirt and denim jacket
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful and was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs
Actor Jackie Shroff too arrived at the success party
Manushi Chillar opted for a black strapless mini dress for the event. She left her hair open and completed her look with a matching bag
Radhika Madan stunned in a green mini dress and high heels
Rakul Preet Singh, who will reportedly tie the knot with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani in February 2024, made heads turn in an off-white outfit
Vidya Balan also attended the bash to celebrate the success of Animal
Actress Saloni Batra, who played Ranbir's elder sister in the film, opted for a sheer black outfit
Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani opted for a red pantsuit. She is all set to make her acting debut soon
Bollywood's power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza came together at the bash to celebrate the success of Animal
After attending the success bash, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma wrote on X, "Only ANIMAL PARK can be BIGGER than ANIMAL"
Suresh Oberoi, who played Ranbir's grandfather in Animal, arrived at the bash with his actor-son Vivek Oberoi
Siddhant Karnick has garnered praises from the audience for playing the role of Ranbir's brother-in-law in the film
Saurabh Sachdeva who was seen as Abid Haque, Abrar's brother, in the film, was all smiles as he posed for paparazzi
Thanks For Reading!