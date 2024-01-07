Glimpses Of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' New Year Vacation With Baby Girl Malti Marie

By: Sachin T | January 07, 2024

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas, along with their daughter Malti Marie, welcomed 2024 together by the beach

A week after entering 2024, PeeCee took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to drop glimpses of her New Year holidays with her family

In one of the photos, the hands-on mommy can be seen cuddling with her little one on her chest

PeeCee sure knows how to turn up the heat as the hot mama got into a strappy bodycon dress and posed with her husband Nick

She also flaunted her perfect beach body as she chilled by the pool

The family was also accompanied by Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra

"Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community," Priyanka wrote

"Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year," she added

