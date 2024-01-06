Boss Lady Shilpa Shetty Serves Workwear Inspiration In This Grey Power Suit

By: Sachin T | January 06, 2024
Actress Shilpa Shetty made heads turn as she stepped out in Mumbai on Saturday to promote her upcoming web series, Indian Police Force
The diva exuded boss lady vibes in a dark grey power suit, which perfectly enhanced her fit body in all the right places
The power suit presented an overall serious look, in tandem to Shilpa's character in Indian Police Force
Shilpa ditched chunky accessories and went ahead with a neutral look with just a hint of makeup, stud earrings and a watch
She flashed her million dollar smile at the cameras as she stepped out to promote Indian Police Force
"Boss Lady on the go," Shilpa captioned her photos
Indian Police Force is all set to release on OTT on January 19
