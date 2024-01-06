Shraddha Kapoor Is A Quintessential Marathi Mulgi In This Lime Green Suit Set

By: Sachin T | January 06, 2024

On Friday, actress Shraddha Kapoor attended the baby shower ceremony of her cousin Priyank Sharma and his wife Shaza Morani

The actress looked breathtaking in a lime green salwar suit with pink border and silver embroidery

She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with jhumkas and nath, exuding quintessential Marathi mulgi vibes

Shraddha was seen posing with her cousins and the mom-to-be at the baby shower ceremony

Shaza Morani was seen glowing as the girls showered all their love on her

Priyank and Shaza got married in 2021 and they are set to welcome their baby soon

