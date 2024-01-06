It's A Reunion For 'Students' Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra

By: Sachin T | January 06, 2024
Bollywood's handsome hunks Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra had a chance reunion on Saturday
The two 'students' caught up in Mumbai in the midst of their busy schedules
Sidharth was busy promoting his upcoming web series Indian Police Force with the entire team
He looked handsome in a black t-shirt and jeans, with a matching jacket
On the other hand, Varun bumped into him while he was attending a meeting in the city
He kept it casual in a t-shirt and half pants
Varun and Sidharth made their debuts together in Student Of The Year, back in 2012
