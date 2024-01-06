It's A Reunion For 'Students' Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra

By: Sachin T | January 06, 2024

Bollywood's handsome hunks Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra had a chance reunion on Saturday

The two 'students' caught up in Mumbai in the midst of their busy schedules

Sidharth was busy promoting his upcoming web series Indian Police Force with the entire team

He looked handsome in a black t-shirt and jeans, with a matching jacket

On the other hand, Varun bumped into him while he was attending a meeting in the city

He kept it casual in a t-shirt and half pants

Varun and Sidharth made their debuts together in Student Of The Year, back in 2012

