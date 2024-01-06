Sidharth Malhotra Shows How Denim On Denim Can Never Go Out Of Style

By: Sachin T | January 06, 2024
Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is a fan of denims and his social media handle is proof
The actor sent the hearts of his followers fluttering on Saturday morning as he dropped a slew of photos of himself on Instagram
In the photos, the actor flaunted his denim on denim look, proving how trends may come and go, but it will never go out of fashion
Sidharth looked handsome in his denim shirt and jeans, and he made everyone skip a beat as he gazed into the camera
"Carrying the force wrapped in blue," he captioned the post
This is not the first time that Sidharth has expressed his love for denims
Earlier too, he has been spotted wearing his denim shirts and jackets on several occasions, be it film promotions or just a lazy day at home
On the work front, he will be next seen in Indian Police Force, which will release on January 19
Thanks For Reading!