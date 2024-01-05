Ranbir Kapoor Holds Raha In His Arms As He & Alia Bhatt Return From New Year Vacay

By: Shefali Fernandes | January 05, 2024
On January 5, 2024, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha returned to Mumbai from their New Year's vacation.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding his daughter Raha in his hands as he headed to their car.
Raha looked adorable as she was dressed in a pink hoodie and white shoes.
Alia Bhatt recently shared a sneak-peek into her New Year celebrations on her Instagram handle.
In the caption, Alia Bhatt penned, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some, happy new year to you all."
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took everyone by surprise by revealing Raha's face for the first time on Christmas 2023.
On Raha's first birthday on November 6, 2023, Alia Bhatt turned emotional and wrote a beautiful note to her daughter.
Raha Kapoor was born to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on November 6, 2022.
