In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Daughter Raha's Face On Christmas

By: Sachin T | December 25, 2023
After a year of her birth, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally revealed the face of their daughter Raha Kapoor on Monday
The couple was headed to the annual Christmas lunch of the Kapoors with their little one
Raha looked cute as a button nestled in her doting dad Ranbir's arms
She looked with curiosity at the paps as they greeted her and wished her a Merry Christmas
She looked adorable in a tiny white frock and red shoes, matching the Christmas vibe
The photos prove that Raha surely is the apple of her parents' eyes as they posed with her for the paps
Alia looked pretty in a black dress with red flowers, while Ranbir looked dapper in a denim jacket
Raha was born on November 6, 2022, and after consciously keeping her away from the media glare for a year, Alia and Ranbir finally revealed her face on Christmas
Thanks For Reading!