PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt Cuddles In Ranbir Kapoor's Arms As He Kisses Her On Christmas Eve

Actress Alia Bhatt got together with her family at Mahesh Bhatt's residence for their annual Christmas party on Sunday evening, and on Monday, she dropped some adorable photos from the celebration on her social media handle. She spent her Christmas eve nestled in the arms of the love of her life, her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia took to her Instagram handle on Monday morning to wish her fans a merry Christmas and shared glimpses of her festivities with them. In the photos, she can be seen looking like the cutest reindeer in town, smiling, dancing and feeling the joy in the air.

In one of the photos, she can be seen cuddling with Ranbir, wrapped in his arms, as he planted a passionate kiss on her cheek. She looked beautiful in a fringe wrap dress and a neat bun, complete with a reindeer hairband, while Ranbir complimented her in a casual white shirt and pants with a black coat.

In other pictures, Alia can be seen posing with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt in front of their Christmas tree. She also danced with joy in front of the tree and shared some adorable moments with her doting sister.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who happens to be Alia and Ranbir's best friend, was also present with them at the intimate celebration.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was also present at the Christmas bash and he clicked a stylish selfie with Pooja Bhatt. "Was so happy to spend an evening with someone I have known 3 decades ... shared diets and crazy stories to how superbly she held herself with such dignity in big boss! Merry Xmas Pooja!!! Big love to you," he wrote.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal, which has become one of the highest grossing films of the year. Alia, on the other hand, is back into work mode with her next, titled Jigra.