Sidharth Malhotra Wraps Kiara Advani In His Arms & Kisses Her As They Celebrate FIRST Christmas After Getting Married

Bollywood actors and power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrating their first Christmas together after getting married. Sidharth and Kiara, one of the most followed and loved celebrity couples, tied the knot in February 2023 in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. On Monday, Kiara took to her official Instagram account to give a glimpse of their intimate Christmas celebration.

In the photo, Sidharth is seen wrapping Kiara in his arms and kissing her as they smiled for the camera. While the actor is seen wearing red pants and black t-shirt, Kiara looked absolutely stunning in a red mini dress. was seen in a full Christmas mood as she wore a cute Santa hairband. The actress is seen in a full Christmas mood as she wore a cute Santa hairband.

Take a look at their photo here:

Sidharth and Kiara's marriage became a prominent Bollywood fairytale wedding. It's a quintessential example of a love story played out on the screen transforming into a real-life marriage. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Sidharth and Kiara always kept details regarding their love story under wraps, however, while marking her presence during one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 8, the latter revealed that last season, when Sidharth was on the same couch with Vicky Kaushal, they had just returned from Rome, where Sidharth, her now-husband, had proposed to her.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They fell in love during the shoot of their film Shershaah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film Yodha. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force. It also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Game Changer alongside RRR actor Ram Charan and in the action thriller film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.