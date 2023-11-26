Kiara Advani Calls Sidharth Malhotra 'Best Chef' As He Makes Healthy Pizza For Her

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani shared an appreciation post for actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, who treated her with a scrumptious 'healthy pizza' on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara gave a glimpse of her lunch and called Sidharth the 'best chef'.

Along with a short video of the pizza, Kiara wrote, "Sunday with the best chef @sidmalhotra. Healthy pizza has never tasted better. "

Take a look at Kiara's Instagram story here:

Since their wedding in February 2023, Sidharth and Kiara have been dishing out major couple goals with their social media PDA. The couple often shares adorable pictures with each other on Instagram and also drop cute comments on each other's posts.

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7 in Rajasthan. The couple had a grand yet intimate wedding in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Post returning to Mumbai, Sidharth and Kiara threw a lavish bash in the city for their friends from the film industry.

The couple dated for several years before finally getting married. They reportedly fell in love on the sets of their much loved film Shershaah. However, they remained tight-lipped about their affair.

Sidharth and Kiara’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara recently reunited with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic saga released in theatres on June 29.

She will also be seen sharing the screen with RRR star Ram Charan in Game Changer.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Karan Johar's Yodha with Disha Patani. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.