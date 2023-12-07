Kiara Advani Reveals The Secret Behind Her Happy Marriage With Sidharth Malhotra: We Never Sleep Over A Fight

The marriage of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani earlier this year became a prominent Bollywood fairytale wedding. It's a quintessential example of a love story played out on the screen transforming into a real-life marriage. Sid and Kiara exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family.

In a recent episode of Season 8 on Koffee With Karan, the actress shared her insights on what, in her perspective, contributes to the success of a marriage between two strong-willed and accomplished actors in the entertainment industry.

Kiara reveals, “My rule is we cannot sleep over a fight. We have to sort it out. We cannot be taking it forward. Of course, it does come forward when another fight happens. But I feel it only makes you closer. He is someone who is very headstrong. He is also someone who has lived alone for the last ten years of his life. He has run the home by himself. He knows how he wants things done. I lived with my parents all my life till we got married. For me it was like, oh my god, I don’t know how to run a home. My first call was to my mother where I told her that I value her and she is amazing. Eventually, I think we found our rhythm.”

Kiara was seen gracing the couch with her Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera co-star Vicky Kaushal, who also spoke in length about his marital status with Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif.