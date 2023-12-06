Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal Ooze Glamour In All Black On Koffee With Karan 8

By: Sachin T | December 06, 2023

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are all set to grace the Koffee With Karan 8 couch in the upcoming episode

For the episode, Kiara looked ravishing in a black body-hugging gown with a studded Bulgari serpenti watch

Vicky complemented her in a matching black suit and looked totally like the 'biba munda' that he is!

Host Karan Johar matched with them in a black suit with white collars and border

Vicky and Kiara will be seen spilling some of the hottest beans on the Koffee couch

In the promo, Kiara can be seen revealing interesting details about her love life with Sidharth Malhotra

Vicky too shared some fun details about his camaraderie with his wife, Katrina Kaif

The duo will also be seen playing the famous hook step challenge during the course of the show

The episode featuring Kiara and Vicky will go on air at Wednesday midnight

