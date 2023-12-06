Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal Ooze Glamour In All Black On Koffee With Karan 8

By: Sachin T | December 06, 2023
Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are all set to grace the Koffee With Karan 8 couch in the upcoming episode
For the episode, Kiara looked ravishing in a black body-hugging gown with a studded Bulgari serpenti watch
Vicky complemented her in a matching black suit and looked totally like the 'biba munda' that he is!
Host Karan Johar matched with them in a black suit with white collars and border
Vicky and Kiara will be seen spilling some of the hottest beans on the Koffee couch
In the promo, Kiara can be seen revealing interesting details about her love life with Sidharth Malhotra
Vicky too shared some fun details about his camaraderie with his wife, Katrina Kaif
The duo will also be seen playing the famous hook step challenge during the course of the show
The episode featuring Kiara and Vicky will go on air at Wednesday midnight
