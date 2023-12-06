SRK-Kajol To Ranbir-Ranveer, EPIC Reunions At The Archies Premiere

By: Sagarika Choudhary | December 06, 2023
The premiere of The Archies, starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others, was a glitzy affair
The biggest names of the industry gathered under one roof, and the entire venue was packed with stars
The premiere was also an epic night of reunions as it brought the iconic jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together once again
Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's bromance stole the spotlight as they together watched The Archies and cheered for the team
Shah Rukh Khan was also seen extending his warmest greetings and hug to Emmy-winning comedian, Vir Das
Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen twinning in black at the premiere
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looked like a couple straight out of the Riverdale town in their chic outfits
Farhan Akhtar interacted with the cast of The Archies, and they definitely could not have asked for more!
Sharvari flashed her million dollar smile next to boyfriend Sunny Kaushal as the two enjoyed the movie
