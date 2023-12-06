SRK-Kajol To Ranbir-Ranveer, EPIC Reunions At The Archies Premiere

By: Sagarika Choudhary | December 06, 2023

The premiere of The Archies, starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and others, was a glitzy affair

The biggest names of the industry gathered under one roof, and the entire venue was packed with stars

The premiere was also an epic night of reunions as it brought the iconic jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together once again

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's bromance stole the spotlight as they together watched The Archies and cheered for the team

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen extending his warmest greetings and hug to Emmy-winning comedian, Vir Das

Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen twinning in black at the premiere

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looked like a couple straight out of the Riverdale town in their chic outfits

Farhan Akhtar interacted with the cast of The Archies, and they definitely could not have asked for more!

Sharvari flashed her million dollar smile next to boyfriend Sunny Kaushal as the two enjoyed the movie

