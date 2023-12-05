The Archies Screening Sees The Bachchans, The Khans, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh In Attendance

By: Sachin T | December 05, 2023

The who's who of B-town were spotted in attendance at the grand premiere of the Netflix film The Archies. Suhana Khan, who makes her debut in the film as Veronica Lodge, had her family support her with their presence

Agastya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews had the entire Bachchan clan turn up in support for him

Quashing their separation rumours Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived together with their daughter Aaradhya

Ranbir Kapoor looked radiant with the success of Animal as proud mother Neetu Singh posed alongside

Ranveer Singh made a solo appearance sporting his fashionable best

Director Zoya Akhtar was joined by her gorgeous neighbour and living legend Rekha

Katrina Kaif looks stunning in black

Janhvi Kapoor looks like a shiny disco ball in this shimmery creation. We also love the hair-do

Bhumi Pednekar exudes the retro hottie oomph with this all-black appearance

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looked totally dressed up in alignment with The Archies theme

