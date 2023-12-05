The Archies Screening Sees The Bachchans, The Khans, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh In Attendance

By: Sachin T | December 05, 2023
The who's who of B-town were spotted in attendance at the grand premiere of the Netflix film The Archies. Suhana Khan, who makes her debut in the film as Veronica Lodge, had her family support her with their presence
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Agastya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews had the entire Bachchan clan turn up in support for him
Quashing their separation rumours Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrived together with their daughter Aaradhya
Ranbir Kapoor looked radiant with the success of Animal as proud mother Neetu Singh posed alongside
Ranveer Singh made a solo appearance sporting his fashionable best
Director Zoya Akhtar was joined by her gorgeous neighbour and living legend Rekha
Katrina Kaif looks stunning in black
Janhvi Kapoor looks like a shiny disco ball in this shimmery creation. We also love the hair-do
Bhumi Pednekar exudes the retro hottie oomph with this all-black appearance
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looked totally dressed up in alignment with The Archies theme
