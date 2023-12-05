 VIDEO: Khushi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Sridevi, Wears Mom's Strapless Gown At The Archies Screening In Mumbai
Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
VIDEO: Khushi Kapoor Pays Tribute To Sridevi, Wears Mom's Strapless Gown At The Archies Screening In Mumbai | Photo Via Instagram

Khushi Kapoor is making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which is scheduled to release on Netflix. The movie also stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda.

On December 5, the makers of The Archies hosted a special movie screening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. At the event, Khushi paid an emotional tribute to her mother Sridevi by wearing her iconic strapless gown, which was worn by the late actress in 2013 at the IIFA Awards.

Sridevi's gown worn by her younger daughter is from Kaufman Franco gown. The Mom actress passed away on 24 February 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The reason for her death was accidental drowning.

Meanwhile, Khushi will be playing the role of Betty in her debut film, The Archies.

At the screening of Archies, many celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Atlee, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif, and many others were seen.

