 Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It Seriously'
Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It Seriously'

Boney Kapoor Reveals Sridevi 'Starved' To Look Good On Screen: 'She Had Blackouts, Didn't Take It Seriously'

Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi would request 'salt-free' dishes during dinners

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 02, 2023, 07:26 PM IST
Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor recently talked about his actress-wife Sridevi's death in one of his latest interviews. The actress, who was known for her iconic role in several films, passed away in a Dubai hotel bathroom. According to her autopsy report, her cause of death was ruled as an 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub.

Now, Boney Kapoor mentioned in an interview with The New Indian that the actress often followed strict diets without salt, leading to blackouts. In fact, he revealed that Sridevi was on a diet when she passed away.

"She often used to starve; she wanted to look good. She wanted to make sure she’s in good shape, so that on-screen, she looks good. From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue," the film producer reportedly stated.

He further explained that Sridevi would request 'salt-free' dishes during dinners and after they tied the knot, he would urge the doctor to advise her to include some salt in her diet.

"Unfortunately, she didn’t take this seriously, and the doctor also thought maybe it can’t be this serious until the incident happened. It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away, Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that’s how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth," he said.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, while she was in Dubai, attending the wedding of her nephew Armaan Jain. The actress was reportedly found dead in the bathtub of her hotel room, and the reason behind her death was declared 'accidental drowning'.

