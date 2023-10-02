Boney Kapoor Went Through 'Lie Detector Tests' After Sridevi's Demise: 'It Was Not A Natural Death'

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi |

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has opened up about being investigated after his actress-wife Sridevi's sudden death in Dubai. The Mr India actress breathed her last in a Dubai hotel bathroom and her autopsy report called it an 'accidental drowning' in the bathtub.

In one of his latest interviews with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor said that Sridevi's death was not natural and it was an 'accidental death'. He also revealed some unknown details about her demise.

"It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death. I had decided not to speak about it because I spoke about it for almost 24 or 48 hours together when I was being investigated and interrogated. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. And they discovered there was no foul play," the producer reportedly said.

He added, "I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental."

Boney Kapoor also claimed that Sridevi was on a diet when she passed away and added that she used to 'starve' as she wanted to look good on screen.

Sridevi is known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

